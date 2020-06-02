Lucky Wilson
1996 - 2020
LUCKY THOMAS WILSON Cedar Rapids Lucky Thomas Wilson, 24, passed away in a motorcycle accident on Friday, May 29, 2020. Lucky's Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Trevor and Holly Sevey's home, 917 15th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Lucky was born May 4, 1996, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 2014, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps several months later. Since Lucky's journey through the Corps, he had explored many parts of the world and found adventures wherever he landed. His favorite places to be were with his family and his friends. Lucky will be remembered as a smart, quiet, humble, funny and kind soul who believed in himself and everyone he loved. Lucky is survived by his mom, Stacey Ruth, and his dad Mike Wilson; his siblings, Holly (Trevor) Sevey, Savanna (Brandon Hall) Wilson and Angelica Ruth; his grandparents, Tom and Jane Johnson of Vinton; aunt, Tracey (Dan) Podhajsky; cousins, Jade and Drake Podhajsky; his best friends, Nick, Joe and Stuart; and his favorite "littles," Marcy and Brody Sevey. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Trevor and Holly Sevey's home
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
