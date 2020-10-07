LUELLA F. BARNES Marion Luella F. Barnes, 90, of Marion, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Oct. 10, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/84541661
. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne (Edward) Hoyum of Cedar Rapids and Barbara Saeugling of Marion; a son, Douglas (Cheryl) of Redding, Calif.; and two sisters, Ida Strunk of Williamsburg and Viola Lemon of Rock Island, Ill. She also is survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, four brothers and four sisters. Luella was born on Feb. 19, 1930, in Homestead, the daughter of Otto and Rosina Trimpe. She married Harold Barnes Jr. on April 16, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. Harold died in 1986. Luella was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She did volunteer work at the Red Cross for more than 20 years. Luella enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with her friends and beloved family. Memorial donations may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Please leave a message or tribute to Luella's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
