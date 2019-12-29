Home

LUELLA TORRENCE Central City Luella M. Torrence, 96, of Central City, Iowa, and formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home Dec 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and other family members. She is survived by four children, Richard Hopkins and Terry, Luanna and Susan Torrence; and several grand, great-grand- and great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Sunset Funeral Home at 2250 St. Anthony Blvd. NE, Minneapolis, Minn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
