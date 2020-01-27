|
|
LUELLA SHIMEK Cedar Rapids Luella Shimek passed away on Jan. 24, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, with a time of visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Luella Mae Stone was born Jan. 18, 1927, to Arthur and Ruby (Nading) Stone in Clayton County, Iowa. Luella was united in marriage to Frank Shimek on Jan. 18, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. She was a member of Calvin Sinclair Presbyterian Church most of her life. Luella enjoyed playing card games with her nephew, Jim, and his wife, Karen. Survivors include nephews, Jim (Karen) Stone of Cedar Rapids and Terry Stone of Florida; and nieces, Penny Yost of California and Cindy Smith of Florida. Luella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Michael Shimek; and two brothers, Art and Harley Stone. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020