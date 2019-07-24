LUIS FERNANDO URDANETA-POSADA Iowa City Luis Fernando Urdaneta-Posada, MD, 83, of Iowa City, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Luis Urdaneta was born March 17, 1936, in Bogota, Colombia, to Luis A. and Delores (Posada) Urdaneta. He graduated from Universidad Nacional de Colombia and completed his medical residency in surgery at the University of Minnesota. He met Donna Martin while residing in Buffalo, N.Y. They were married in 1961. Dr. Urdaneta and his family moved to Iowa City in 1979, where he was a professor of general surgery and surgical oncology for the UIHC department of surgery, until he retired in 2001. He was dedicated to his patients, students and family. A consummate host, he enjoyed entertaining his guests with most evenings ending with Latin music and dancing. He also enjoyed horses, reading historical non-fiction and being the devil's advocate in discussions. He is survived by his wife, Donna; and their three children, Marta Urdaneta (husband Dan Grimm), Maria Urdaneta-Cannon (husband Anthony Cannon) and Fernando Urdaneta; his granddaughter, Amanda Thomas (husband Andrew Thomas), and their daughter, Mable Mae; his sister, Martha Valenzuela Urdaneta of Bogota; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bailey; two unnamed cats; and the four raccoons who visit nightly. A memorial gathering will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your memorial be directed to the Community Foundation of Johnson County or the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019