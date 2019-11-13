|
|
LULA "LOU" EMANUELA KAROULES Cedar Rapids Lula "Lou" Emanuela Karoules, 95, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery. Lula Emanuela Zervakis was born Nov. 27, 1923, in Waterloo, Iowa, the only child of Emanuel and Esther (Sisamekis) Zervakis. At the age of 3, her family moved to Cedar Rapids. She graduated from McKinley High School and attended the University of Iowa. She was united in marriage to John George Karoules on Feb. 2, 1958, in Cedar Rapids. For 20 years, she worked for the state of Iowa Work Force Center in human resources. Lou was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital for 35 years. Lou was a very passionate person and she had many loves. She loved socializing with her friends, the art of conversation, music, dancing, going to the symphony and spending time with close friends. Most of all, she loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Left to cherish Lou's memories are her sons, Jim Karoules of Cedar Rapids and Mike Karoules of Atlanta, Ga.; and many special friends. Memorials in Lou's honor may be directed to Orchestra Iowa or His Hands Free Medical Clinic. Special thanks go to The Meth-Wick Community for the love and care of Lou these past three years. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019