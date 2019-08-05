|
DR. LURETA KAHLER Toldeo Dr. Lureta Kahler, 74, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Adam Todd officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home. Dr. Lureta Leta Jon Jessine Kahler would have been 75 years young on Aug. 27, 2019. She was born to an older mother, Sarah Leta Kahler, joining an older brother, Dennis and an older sister, Delsena. They were raised on a farm in rural Oxford, Iowa. Lureta graduated from Oxford High School with honors, already a very good student; she loved electronics and reading. She chose the class motto, "The higher you climb, the broader the view." Then, upon graduating, she went on to do just that. Lureta received her Bachelor of Science from Grinnell College, as well a degree in philosophy, which was never finished but would have been a master's degree had she done so. She received a Master's of Environmental Biology and a Master of Education at University of Colorado, as well as a Master of Anatomy. Her Doctorate of Chiropractic was earned at Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis. As she received her education, she also saw the world, loving to travel and to drive fast! She never stopped learning or teaching or working around her love of people. Lureta was taught the Bible as a child, and accepted Christ at the age of 31 while in Colorado. She continued to read and teach Scripture to all ages. After her children, Carl and Deb, she homeschooled her first two grandchildren, Xander and Nathan (Deborah and Jason Brittain). She also taught David and Aaden, her adopted grandchildren (Becky and Joseph King). Lureta loved music, singing and attending churches and Bible study groups wherever she went, leading folks and groups. Her most recent church family delighted to see her weekly at Solid Rock Bible Church in Toledo. She eagerly believed in the return of Jesus, to reclaim his Earth one day and to be here for that event. Lureta studied and observed weather patterns, planet changes and agriculture/horticulture. She also was a pro-life advocate, regularly attending the Bob Vander Plaats Family Leadership events. As recently as 2016, Lureta had three large vegetable and herbal gardens at her Toledo home, cared for with her grandchildren. She canned, froze, cooked and baked most of her life. Her chiropractic clients continued into 2019, as she promoted holistic eating and daily vitamins and mineral supplements. Lureta worked for the Conservative Republican Party alongside chair Pastor Brian Oliver, attending local and state conventions most of the past 15 years. She balanced her professional endeavors with movies and popcorn. Her last movie nights were enjoying "Unplanned" and "Breakthrough." Lureta was survived by one biological daughter, Deborah Jane (Jason) Webb Brittain of Montour and their four sons, Marq (25), Xander (16), Nathan (14) and Zachariah (8); a brother-in-law, Richard Henningfield and his five children, Craig, Jeff, Mary, Diane and Steven; as well as her animal family, her beloved dog, Bear, and three cats. Her caregivers, Joseph and Rebecca, and their two children, David and Aaden, are her "adopted" children and a close and loved part of her extended family. Lureta was preceded in death by two preborn children, Matthew Allen Webb and Sarah Jeanine Kahler; and one adolescent son, Carl Justin Kahler; her brother, Dennis Kahler; her sister, Delsena Henningfield; and three husbands, a widow since 2003. Lureta did not waste much time on television, even after becoming ill at age 70. She continued to climb higher and broaden her view. Memorials may be directed to Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019