LYDIA LOUISE SCHIRMER Williamsburg Lydia Louise Schirmer died in an auto accident on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 35. She is survived by her mother, Jean Schirmer; father, Tony (Cindy O'Brien) Schirmer; her daughter, Alexandria Schirmer; a sister, Amanda (Cody) Murray; a brother, Anthony Schirmer, niece and nephews, Jordan, Mikaly and Colton Murray, all of Williamsburg; grandmother, Mary Schirmer of Cedar Rapids; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A general memorial has been established. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019