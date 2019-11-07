Home

LYDIA LOUISE SCHIRMER Williamsburg Lydia Louise Schirmer died in an auto accident on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 35. She is survived by her mother, Jean Schirmer; father, Tony (Cindy O'Brien) Schirmer; her daughter, Alexandria Schirmer; a sister, Amanda (Cody) Murray; a brother, Anthony Schirmer, niece and nephews, Jordan, Mikaly and Colton Murray, all of Williamsburg; grandmother, Mary Schirmer of Cedar Rapids; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A general memorial has been established. www.powellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
