Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Hard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Rose Hard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia Rose Hard Obituary
LYDIA ROSE HARD Cedar Rapids Lydia Rose Hard, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Grinnell Health Care Center. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Ray (Penny) Hard III of Brooklyn, Iowa, Ricky Hard of Cedar Rapids and Russell Hard of Palo, Iowa; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please share a memory of Lydia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -