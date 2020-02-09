|
LYDIA ROSE HARD Cedar Rapids Lydia Rose Hard, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Grinnell Health Care Center. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her children, Ray (Penny) Hard III of Brooklyn, Iowa, Ricky Hard of Cedar Rapids and Russell Hard of Palo, Iowa; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please share a memory of Lydia at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020