LYLE R. ASCHENBRENNER Vinton Lyle R. Aschenbrenner, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Stephen Preus officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites conducted by the Geo G. Luckey American Legion Post No. 57 of Vinton and United States Marine Corps Honors. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Lyle was born April 7, 1933, in Vinton to John "Jack" and Letha (Ferguson) Aschenbrenner. Lyle served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 through 1954 during the Korean conflict, attaining the rank of sergeant. On Sept. 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to Ann Winter at Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Ana, Calif. Lyle worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Geo G. Luckey American Legion Post No. 57 in Vinton. Lyle loved to play cards, but his greatest joy was spoiling his grandchildren and later his great-grandchildren with Kit Kat bars, chocolate malts and golf cart rides. He is survived by his wife, Ann of Vinton; daughters, Dana (Gary) Burmeister of Mount Auburn and Diana (Eric) Van Buskirk of Vinton; five grandchildren, Pete (Erin) Burmeister, Amy (Luke) Grantz, Joe (Alisha) Burmeister, Jordan (Joslyn) Truax and Alison (Dan) LaGrange; nine great-grandchildren, Makenna, Reagan, Ellie, Henry and Dale Burmeister, Reese and Shayne Truax and Weston and Arthur LaGrange; and his brother, Jack (Carol) Aschenbrenner of La Porte City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Lee and Mary (Klinzing) Williams; and two brothers, Robert and James Aschenbrenner. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019