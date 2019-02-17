|
LYLE THOMAS BACH Boise, Idaho Lyle Thomas Bach, 76, of Boise, Idaho, formerly of Walker, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2019, after a short illness. A memorial celebration luncheon will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the residence located at the Decorah Municipal Airport in Decorah, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date. Lyle is survived by his former spouse, Linda Bach of Center Point, Iowa; children, Shannon (Gary) Schueler of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Christian (Carrie) Bach of Elizabethton, Tenn., Ava (Mike) Connell-Bach of Decorah, Iowa, Tom (Elizabeth) Bach of Madison, Wis., and Jon (Julie) Bach of Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren; and sisters, Margaret (Everett) Moore of Walker, Iowa, and Rosemary (Don) Meggers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kris and Marie Beck; daughter, Andrea; and granddaughter, Ashley.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019