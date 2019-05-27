LYLE D. SHERMAN Middle Amana Lyle D. Sherman, 86, of Middle Amana, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo with the Rev. Andrew Gray officiating. Inurnment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Conroy, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Memorials may be directed in his name to St. John's Lutheran Church in Marengo or Iowa City Hospice. Lyle is survived by his wife, Ruby; a son, Douglas (Jaime) of Iowa City; a daughter, Lynda (Matt) O'Brien of Seattle, Wash.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Sherman of Middle Amana; six grandchildren, Kyle (Christi), Casey (Jordan), Jacob, Kyle, Chris and Justin; and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Sophia, Avery and Cameron. Also surviving are two brothers, Hap (Marge) Sherman of Marengo and Rich (Carolyn) Sherman of St. Ansgar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Mildred Slaymaker Sherman; a son, Ron; two sisters, Thelma and Cleo; and three brothers, Earl, Lee and Russ. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019