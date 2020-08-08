1/1
Lyle Dean Klingman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYLE DEAN KLINGMAN Volga Lyle Dean Klingman, 77, of Volga, Iowa, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lyle was born Nov. 1, 1942, to Lee Emerald and Mildred (Hansel) Klingman. He graduated from Volga High School at the age of 16. Lyle was united in marriage with Karon Buhr on Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison, Iowa. Karon passed away on Aug. 10, 2009. Lyle was then united in marriage with LaTeresa Music on Aug. 21, 2010. She passed away Nov. 17, 2012. Surviving Lyle are his two children, Kent (Jennifer Richmond) Klingman of Volga, Iowa, and Rhonda (Craig) Fry of Yuma, Ariz.; one grandson, Chad Hannan of Volga, Iowa; siblings, Charles (Norma) Graybill of Hiawatha, Iowa, Gary (Nancy) Klingman of Strawberry Point, Iowa, and Dennis Klingman of Volga, Iowa; and his special friend and traveling companion, Pat Lange. Lyle was preceded in death by his wives, Karon and LaTeresa; parents, Lee and Mildred Klingman; his companion, Paula Everitt; sister-in-law, Linda McClusky; and parents-in-law, Heinz and Marianne Buhr. There will be a private family service held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. The community is welcome to participate in a memorial drive-by past the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Clayton County Fair. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved