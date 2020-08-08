LYLE DEAN KLINGMAN Volga Lyle Dean Klingman, 77, of Volga, Iowa, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lyle was born Nov. 1, 1942, to Lee Emerald and Mildred (Hansel) Klingman. He graduated from Volga High School at the age of 16. Lyle was united in marriage with Karon Buhr on Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Garrison, Iowa. Karon passed away on Aug. 10, 2009. Lyle was then united in marriage with LaTeresa Music on Aug. 21, 2010. She passed away Nov. 17, 2012. Surviving Lyle are his two children, Kent (Jennifer Richmond) Klingman of Volga, Iowa, and Rhonda (Craig) Fry of Yuma, Ariz.; one grandson, Chad Hannan of Volga, Iowa; siblings, Charles (Norma) Graybill of Hiawatha, Iowa, Gary (Nancy) Klingman of Strawberry Point, Iowa, and Dennis Klingman of Volga, Iowa; and his special friend and traveling companion, Pat Lange. Lyle was preceded in death by his wives, Karon and LaTeresa; parents, Lee and Mildred Klingman; his companion, Paula Everitt; sister-in-law, Linda McClusky; and parents-in-law, Heinz and Marianne Buhr. There will be a private family service held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. The community is welcome to participate in a memorial drive-by past the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Clayton County Fair. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store