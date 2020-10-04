1/1
Lyle E. Orcutt
1927 - 2020
LYLE E. ORCUTT Earlville Lyle E. Orcutt, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Earlville United Parish, Earlville, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the church with an additional visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will take place at the Fairview Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, Iowa, is assisting the family. Lyle was born April 28, 1927, in Delhi, Iowa, the son of Clarence C. and Margaret M. (Sulzner) Orcutt. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on Feb. 16, 1947. Lyle married Ilene Scott on March 3, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Lyle did cream hauling for the Earlville Creamery along with owning Orcutt Grain Service and Lime Spreading. He then worked as a rural mail carrier until his retirement in 1990. He also drove bus for Maquoketa Valley Schools for 13 years. Lyle loved the outdoors and spent his time camping, fishing and mushroom hunting. He was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending Blue Grass Festivals and wintering down south with Ilene. He also enjoyed helping out on the farm driving tractors and harvesting crops. Lyle was a 70-plus year member of the Earlville American Legion Carpenter, Diesch Post 436. Lyle is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ilene; children, Deb (Steve) Ries of Earlville, Diana (Lee) Wilson of Manchester, Iowa, Lila (Mark) Thomas of Marion, Iowa, Brian (Tammy) Orcutt of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Michael (Janet) Orcutt of Earlville and Mitchell (Cheri) Orcutt of Delhi, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margaret Orcutt; three brothers, Calvin, Elmer and Raymond Orcutt; and two sisters, Muriel Glanz and Margaret Baxter–Corll. Please share a memory of Lyle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Earlville United Parish
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Earlville United Parish
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Earlville United Parish
October 4, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
