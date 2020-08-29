LYLE EUGENE KURTH Robins Lyle Eugene Kurth, 87, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with the Rev. Daniel Krueger officiating. A private inurnment with military honors will be offered at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Lyle was born Sept. 30, 1932, the son of the late Verna and Florence (Kanke) Kurth. Lyle graduated from Iowa Valley High School in Marengo, Iowa, Class of 1950. On Dec. 7, 1958, Lyle married Carol Hamdorf at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stanwood, Iowa. Lyle was a veteran in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 as a 3rd Class photo mate, where he was aboard two aircraft carriers, the USS Wright and the USS Princeton. Lyle worked as a pricing administrator for the Collins Radio Co. from 1956-1981; Lyle also served as a contract price analyst at the Defense Contract Administrative Services from 1981 until his retirement in 1999. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Carol, of Robins, Iowa; his children, Jeffrey (Beth) Kurth of Marion, Iowa, Pamela (Kevin) Gorden of Marion, Iowa, Krystal Keller of Marion, Iowa, and Michele Kurth, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Ashley (Tanner) Hennick of Ames, Iowa, Megan (Brian) Moudry of Marion, Iowa, Justin (Mandy) Keller of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jeremy Keller of Chattanooga, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Emma Keller, of Clarksville, Tenn., Adelynn, Kynslee, Canaan and Paisley Hennick, all of Ames, Iowa, and Jade Moudry of Marion, Iowa; brother, William (Doris) Kurth, of Marengo, Iowa; sister-in-law, Sylvia Kurth of Grand Terrance, Calif.; in-laws, Harlan Hamdorf of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wesley (Roberta) Hamdorf, of Hiawatha, Iowa; and many devoted nieces, nephews, dear friends and wonderful neighbors. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Hiawatha Care Center for all of their wonderful care of Lyle.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store