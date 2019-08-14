Home

Lyle Floyd Obituary
LYLE G. FLOYD Cedar Rapids On the morning of Aug. 11, 2019, Lyle Floyd of Cedar Rapids went to be with his family in heaven at the age of 79. Lyle was the son of Benjamin and Audie Floyd and grew up on the family farm in Iowa. Lyle married Ruth and they raised two daughters, Linda and Katherine. Lyle always had a story to tell and loved to talk with his children, grandchildren, and friends about his life, adventures, and life lessons as well. He retired from Quaker Oats. Lyle was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers, Oakley, Orval and Delmar; and his sister, Loree. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his two daughters, Linda and Katherine; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Please leave a message or tribute to the Floyd family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
