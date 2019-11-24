|
LYLE J. ORTNER Bettendorf Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Lyle was born on Jan. 10, 1929, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Geier) Ortner. He enlisted at age 17 to serve in World War II. His parents had to sign a waiver because he was so young. He later attended Creighton University before returning to the Army Air Corps. He remembered the time he changed all the paperwork over to say Air Force instead. Lyle served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. During his military career he was given the opportunity to live abroad in various places, including Japan and Germany. He was on the wrong side of the Berlin Wall when it was erected (just by accident, he quickly got back on the train). After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for 20 years as a civil service employee for the federal government. Lyle married Rebecca Beuoy of Muncie, Ind., on June 1, 1979. They were married 40 years. His greatest source of joy was the miracle of his two children, Kendra and Jared. His pride in them knew no bounds. As a devoted father, he went on every Boy Scout campout with his son. He never missed attending his daughter's performances. He was a man of profound duty and honor. His work ethic and his moral character taught us all life lessons that will stay with us always. He was an example of courage, strength and devotion. He had a giggly laugh and a wry sense of humor. He left us with so many gifts demonstrating his strength of will to overcome challenges. He loved his family and his country without measure. While living in Cedar Rapids, Lyle was an active member of the Marion YMCA and also was a Boy Scout leader. Locally, he was a member of the Bettendorf American Legion. Lyle was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, as well as a lover of big band music and Westerns. Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Becky Ortner of Bettendorf; children, Kendra (Marc Friedman) Ortner of Ashland, Ore., and Jared (Alicia) Ortner of Slater, Iowa; six grandchildren, Colden, Azalia and Emmet Friedman and Eden, Jameson and Maren Ortner; brothers, Dale Ortner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tom (Donna) Ortner of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister, Nancy (Frank) Tobin of Hermann, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Neil. Memorials in Lyle's name may be made to the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America or the Family Museum in Bettendorf. Online condolences may be shared with Lyle's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019