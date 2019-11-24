Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Ortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle J. Ortner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle J. Ortner Obituary
LYLE J. ORTNER Bettendorf Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Lyle was born on Jan. 10, 1929, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Fred and Elizabeth (Geier) Ortner. He enlisted at age 17 to serve in World War II. His parents had to sign a waiver because he was so young. He later attended Creighton University before returning to the Army Air Corps. He remembered the time he changed all the paperwork over to say Air Force instead. Lyle served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. During his military career he was given the opportunity to live abroad in various places, including Japan and Germany. He was on the wrong side of the Berlin Wall when it was erected (just by accident, he quickly got back on the train). After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for 20 years as a civil service employee for the federal government. Lyle married Rebecca Beuoy of Muncie, Ind., on June 1, 1979. They were married 40 years. His greatest source of joy was the miracle of his two children, Kendra and Jared. His pride in them knew no bounds. As a devoted father, he went on every Boy Scout campout with his son. He never missed attending his daughter's performances. He was a man of profound duty and honor. His work ethic and his moral character taught us all life lessons that will stay with us always. He was an example of courage, strength and devotion. He had a giggly laugh and a wry sense of humor. He left us with so many gifts demonstrating his strength of will to overcome challenges. He loved his family and his country without measure. While living in Cedar Rapids, Lyle was an active member of the Marion YMCA and also was a Boy Scout leader. Locally, he was a member of the Bettendorf American Legion. Lyle was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, as well as a lover of big band music and Westerns. Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Becky Ortner of Bettendorf; children, Kendra (Marc Friedman) Ortner of Ashland, Ore., and Jared (Alicia) Ortner of Slater, Iowa; six grandchildren, Colden, Azalia and Emmet Friedman and Eden, Jameson and Maren Ortner; brothers, Dale Ortner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tom (Donna) Ortner of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister, Nancy (Frank) Tobin of Hermann, Mo.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Neil. Memorials in Lyle's name may be made to the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America or the Family Museum in Bettendorf. Online condolences may be shared with Lyle's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -