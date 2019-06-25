LYLE RICHARD MATHENY Marion Lyle Richard Matheny, born Jan. 11, 1942, in LaMoure County, N.D., passed into eternity Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, Deanna; five children, Ed, Diana, Mary (Bill), Gary (Chris) and L.T. (Shelly); 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Myrna; a brother, Don; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill Schwaltz and Steven Meyers. He spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy and after returning to Cedar Rapids, he was employed by Quaker Oats for 35 years. Lyle married Deanna (Kunce). They had six children. He liked photography, being outside and enjoying wildlife, especially fishing. His favorite topic of interest was studying the Bible and sharing God's word with anyone he had a chance to. He loved animals, especially his three furry friends, his pug, Rascal, his puggle, Daisy, and his yellowbird, Sunshine. He's now walking the streets of gold with his Lord and Master. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; one brother; and son, Kenny. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary