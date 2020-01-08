Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Lyle Ortner


1929 - 2020
Lyle Ortner Obituary
LYLE J. ORTNER Cedar Rapids A memorial service for Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America or the Family Museum, Bettendorf. He is survived by his wife, Becky Ortner; children, Kendra (Marc Friedman) Ortner and Jared (Alicia) Ortner; six grandchildren; brothers, Dale Ortner and Tom (Donna) Ortner; sister, Nancy (Frank) Tobin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
