LYLE J. ORTNER Cedar Rapids A memorial service for Lyle J. Ortner, 90, of Bettendorf, formerly of Cedar Rapids, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be directed to the American Legion, Boy Scouts of America or the Family Museum, Bettendorf. He is survived by his wife, Becky Ortner; children, Kendra (Marc Friedman) Ortner and Jared (Alicia) Ortner; six grandchildren; brothers, Dale Ortner and Tom (Donna) Ortner; sister, Nancy (Frank) Tobin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020