Lylina Ann (Robbins) Dittmer

Lylina Ann (Robbins) Dittmer Obituary
LYLINA ANN (ROBBINS) DITTMER Elkader Lylina Ann (Robbins) Dittmer, 44, of Elkader, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mercy One in Elkader. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader and one hour before the service on Monday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Interment: Mederville Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
