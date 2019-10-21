|
LYLINA ANN (ROBBINS) DITTMER Elkader Lylina Ann (Robbins) Dittmer, 44, of Elkader, Iowa, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mercy One in Elkader. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader and one hour before the service on Monday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Interment: Mederville Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019