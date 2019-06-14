Home

Lyman E. Busch Obituary
LYMAN E. BUSCH Atkins Lyman E. Busch, 86, was born in Muscatine, on May 11, 1933, and died on June 7, 2019, from complications of recent surgery surrounded by his family and friends. He served on a mine sweeper in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. He was a retired employee of Teledyne Ryan and supervised production control for the Apache helicopter. He was a prolific writer, leaving many stories of his life's experiences. He was an involved member of the United Church of God and enjoyed working at the youth camp with the children. He was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Busch; and parents, Ernest and Mary (Dietrich) Busch. He is survived by two children and spouses, son, Calvin (Helen) Busch and daughter, Cheryl (Greg) Patterson; daughter-in-law, Katherine Scritchfield; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Jenna) Busch, Thea (Michael) Scroggin, Janel Railsback, David Busch and Ryan Busch; and eight great-grandchildren, Caleb, Katelyn, Cadence, Landon, Eli, Kason, Ethan and Adalyn. Donations to the Lyman E. Busch Estate Memorial GoFundMe account would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019
