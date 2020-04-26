Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
Lynda Tomkins Obituary
LYNDA TOMKINS Coralville Lynda Tomkins, 62, of Coralville, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away April 23, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from complications of COVID-19. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Lynda and her family. She is survived by two daughters, Shanna Tomkins of Marion and Stephanie Aswegan of Cedar Rapids; son, Todd (Jill) Tomkins of Iowa City; and five grandkids, Alexis, Ryan, Kloe, Logan and Will. Lynda was born Dec. 10, 1957, to James and Darlene (Jones) Hauschild. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, coloring and gardening, and was an avid animal lover. She was preceded in death by parents, James and Darlene Hauschild; and special friend, Rick Boots. The family is grateful for all the health care workers in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area for helping Lynda with her health care issues throughout the years. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please support your local health care workers. Please share your support and memories with Lynda's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
