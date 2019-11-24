Home

Lyndll Ann Aupperle Pingrey

Lyndll Ann Aupperle Pingrey Obituary
LYNDLL ANN AUPPERLE PINGREY Iowa City Lyndll Ann Aupperle Pingrey, 73, of Iowa City, formerly of Cedar Rapids and Hot Springs, Ark., died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Lyndll was laid to rest next to her mother and infant sister at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Lyndll Ann was born on Oct. 5, 1946, to Howard and Maxine (Spencer) Aupperle. She married Robert Pingrey and they made their home in Hot Springs, Ark., for many years. Upon his passing, she returned to Iowa to be closer to family and friends. She is survived by her brother, John (Dee) Aupperle; nephew, Nicholas Aupperle; and special friends, Jeff and Sue Parsons and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and infant sister.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
