LYNETTE FREEMAN TOWNSEND Marengo Lynette Freeman Townsend, 78, of Marengo, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at UIHC in Iowa City. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Marengo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established. Lynette is survived by her four children, Alan (Joye) Bowers of Independence, Alayna "Lanie" Scheetz of Williamsburg, Tony (Cindy) Schirmer of Williamsburg and Shari (Steve) Slagenweit of Marengo; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a niece, Pam Carter; and two nephews, Scott and Mike Irwin. She is preceded in death by her father in 1979; her mother in 1993; an infant grandson, Christan Scheetz, in 1995; and a sister in 1999. Lynette was born Aug. 19, 1940, in Independence, the daughter of Lynn R. and Betty (Hechtel) Freeman. She graduated from St. John's High School in 1958. She married William Bowers in 1958. Later, she married John Schirmer in 1961 and James Townsend in 1965. Lynette was a waitress and a CNA for many years, and later worked at Big G grocery store in Marengo until she retired. She enjoyed catfishing, bingo, watching nature shows and murder mysteries, camping, reading, going to the movies and Red Lobster. Lynette was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019