|
|
LYNETTE MARIE GRAVES Central City Lynette Marie Graves, 59, of Central City, formerly of Viola, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lynette was born at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Nov 18, 1959. She graduated from Lisbon High School and worked at Quaker Oats for 40 years. She loved performing gospel music with her husband, Ric, among others, for the community. She enjoyed camping, horseback riding and spending time with family outdoors. She battled brain cancer, glioblastoma multiforme, for 19 months, and her faith never faltered. She is survived by her husband, Ric Graves; children, Dustin (Elysha) Graves, and Cody (Kelsey) Graves and Kim (BJ) Mienke; grandchildren, Aiden, Emmett, Natalie, Dylan, Brandon and Kaitlin; sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Jilovec; nieces and nephew, Angie, John and Julie; and mother-in-law, Lacretia Graves. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marie and Elmer Feuss; father-in-law, Louis Graves; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019