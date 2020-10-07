LYNN FRANCES MIRANDA Edgewood Lynn Frances Miranda, 71, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home in Edgewood. Because of COVID-19, masks are recommended at the funeral home and required at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, with a 7:30 p.m. rosary at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the funeral home in Manchester, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery in Greeley, Iowa.