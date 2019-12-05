|
|
LYNN H. HANSEN Olin Lynn H. Hansen, 77, of Olin, Iowa, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City on Dec. 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Olin. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home. Lynn was born July 28, 1942, to Jens Hansen and Mildred Hora. He was united in marriage to Sandra Lorenzen, and three children came of this union. Lynn and Sandra later divorced. He was a graduate of Morley High School. He worked as a general contractor and carpenter. He attended American Institute of Business in Des Moines. Lynn enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He was an outdoorsman who liked to stay busy. He went to many auctions and always was willing to lend a hand to any friends in need. Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Patricia (Taylor) Alsenay of Park Hill, Okla., Richard "Eric" (Jayme Price) Hansen of Golden, Colo., and Tara (Jim) Irwin of DeWitt; six grandchildren, Megan (Austin), C.J. (Ian) and Seth Alsenay, and Katie, Kyle and Kyleen Irwin; and sisters, Jeanne Schnepp of Hale and Kay (Jim) Thomas of Whitesboro, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jens (Pauline) Hansen and Mildred (Richard) Smouse. Memorials may be directed to the family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019