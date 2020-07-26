1/1
Lynn Haines
1951 - 2020
LYNN C. HAINES Richland Center, Wis. Lynn C. Haines, 68, of Richland Center, Wis., died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 25, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Hal and Mary (Sweet) Haines. Lynn graduated from Solon High School. On Aug. 28, 1971, he was united in marriage to Teri Miltner. Lynn loved and enjoyed his times with family most. The last eight years of his life were spent confined to a wheelchair because of a tractor accident. The visits and laughs with his children and grandchildren, dear friends and neighbors meant so much to him and Teri and brought them both lots of joy. He had a creative bent and quick wit with an eye for beauty, a mind for innovation and always had a quick one-liner or funny saying that warmed your heart. He had a love of farming and the outdoors. He dairy-farmed most of his life and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Lynn is survived by his wife, Teri; five children, Lisa (Scott) Lind, Mike (Heather) Haines, Mark (Trisha) Haines, Charlie Haines and Elizabeth (Roger) Pinkham; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Jan Haines. Private family services will be held with a burial to be held in the Rockbridge Cemetery. Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Condolences: www.prattfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Pratt Funeral Home
