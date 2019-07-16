Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
LYNN JOHNSON Springville Lynn Johnson, 63, of Springville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A private committal service will take place at a later date. Lynn was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Richard "Ole" and Phyllis (Cooper) Johnson. He was a graduate of Springville High School. On June 29, 2013, he was united in marriage to Fae Ann Pegorick. Lynn worked with his father and later took over running the family's business, Johnson Heating and Cooling, until retiring in early 2019. He loved fishing, boating and camping, especially on the Mississippi on their pontoon boat and at his favorite spot in North Buena Vista (aka Buenie), Iowa. Lynn was an avid Hawkeye fan and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters. Most of all, he shared a great love with his dog, Hoss. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Fae Johnson; beloved dog, Hoss; two stepdaughters, Amber (Scott) Franzen and Ashley (Blake) Rodemeyer; granddaughters, Gracie, Gabriella, Isabella, Brynn and Harper; two siblings, Wayne Johnson and Janine (Jeff) Miller; mother-in-law, Lorraine (Al) Remington; special uncle and aunt, Roger and Theola Johnson; several nieces and nephews, including Jeremy Johnson; and three special cousins, Rodney (Colleen) Johnson, Deanna (Jamie) Bruce and Darla (Tim) Cashen. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ricky Johnson. Memorials in Lynn's memory may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Please share a memory of Lynn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019
