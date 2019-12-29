Home

Lynn M. (Rockafellow) Apel

LYNN M. (ROCKAFELLOW) APEL Fort Meyers, Fla. Lynn M. (Rockafellow) Apel, 70, of Fort Myers, Fla., formally of Iowa City, passed unexpectedly at her home on Nov. 17, 2019. Lynn was a longtime resident of Iowa City. Lynn graduated from Regina High School and attended the University of Iowa. Some of her most cherished times were the years spent working in the University of Iowa Sports Information Department. Lynn loved life, and enjoyed entertaining, traveling and spending time with her family and beloved pets. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on Jan. 6, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Terry Trueblood Park Lodge, 579 McCollister Blvd., Iowa City, Iowa. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
