Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1538
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Shonerd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Shonerd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Shonerd Obituary
LYNN SHONERD Cedar Rapids Lynn Shonerd, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion. Survivors include her son, Austin; parents; sister, Debbie (Tim) Fischer; and many extended family members and friends. Lynn Deann Shonerd was born Jan. 30, 1966, to James and Lou (Whaley) Shonerd. Her family loves her and will miss her. Please share your support and memories with Lynn's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -