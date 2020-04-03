|
LYNN SHONERD Cedar Rapids Lynn Shonerd, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion. Survivors include her son, Austin; parents; sister, Debbie (Tim) Fischer; and many extended family members and friends. Lynn Deann Shonerd was born Jan. 30, 1966, to James and Lou (Whaley) Shonerd. Her family loves her and will miss her. Please share your support and memories with Lynn's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020