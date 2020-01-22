|
LYNN MARIE TANGEN Hiawatha Lynn Marie Tangen, 55, of Hiawatha, formerly of Ossian, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born April 8, 1964, the daughter of Arthur and Marlene (Soeder) Tangen in Decorah, Iowa. Lynn was baptized and confirmed at Stavanger Lutheran Church, Ossian. She graduated from South Winneshiek in Calmar in 1982. Lynn traveled to Norway through the Sons of Norway student exchange program and was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She graduated from Luther College in Decorah in 1986. Those left to cherish Lynn's memory are her sisters, Mary (Gary) Bishop and Joy Tangen; aunt and uncle, Carol and Jared Hills; cousins, Kari (Colin) Dirks, Paul (Cindy) Hills; and nephews, Zach, Ben, James and Jacob. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marlene Tangen; a brother, Mark; and grandparents, Arnold and Nettie Soeder and Carl and Agnes Tangen. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stavanger Lutheran Church in Ossian with the Rev. Terry Landsgard as officiant. There will be a one hour visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday before services at the church. Inurnment will follow at Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Stavanger Lutheran Church or His Hands Ministry. Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020