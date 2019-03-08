Home

Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Lynnette Eliazbeth Gerhold

Lynnette Eliazbeth Gerhold Obituary
LYNNETTE ELIZABETH GERHOLD Cedar Rapids Lynnette Elizabeth Gerhold, 61, formerly of Atkins, Iowa, went home to be with her Eternal Father on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Mercy Hospice in Hiawatha. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church fellowship hall in Atkins. Christian funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Atkins, Iowa, officiated by Pastor Doug Woltemath. Interment will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery in Atkins. Lynnette, our firecracker, was born on July 4, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Mary (Rosdail) and Carl Gerhold Jr. She attended special education classes through high school and enjoyed going to Camp Courageous well into her adult life. She worked numerous places, including Goodwill in Cedar Rapids for a number of years. She was an active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church throughout her life. In 2002, she became a resident/family member of Discovery Living, a supported community living facility in the Cedar Rapids area. Here she gained new independence, skills and friendships. After retiring from Goodwill, she attended day programming at Time Check and To The Rescue. Lynnette was a gift to all with whom she had contact. Her infectious laugh and comical reactions made knowing her a joy and in many ways a privilege. Her willful nature and welcoming heart will be missed by all who knew her. What a blessing to have such a special sister and friend! Lynnette is survived by her brothers, Randy (Pam) of The Villages, Fla., Carl III (Marilyn) and Thomas (Julia), all of Atkins; her sister, Jony of Sacramento, Calif.; her stepfather, David Neuhaus; six nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and nephews; her aunts and uncles, Betty Stallman of Norway, Ruth Rosdail of Marion, Dennis Rosdail of Carroll, Ron Schanbacher Sr. of Newhall and Arlen and Barbara Gerhold of Atkins; numerous cousins, and special friends including, but certainly not limited to, Mary Hand, Michelle Rhoades, Kathy Jacobsen, and Rod and Tina Lenz. Lynnette was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Judy. In memory of Lynnette, memorial funds have been established for Discovery Living, Camp Courageous and St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Please share a memory of Lynnette at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
