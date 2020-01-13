|
|
M. GLORIA BUTLER Iowa City M. Gloria Butler, longtime resident of Iowa City, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation also will be held at 10 a.m. at the church Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Regina Foundation or the Tri-County Historical Society in Cascade, Iowa. Gloria was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvester M. and Mary Vivian (Moore) Otting, the second oldest of eight children. She and her family moved to Davenport in 1945. Gloria graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport and attended the University of Iowa. She married James D. Butler Sept. 14, 1948, at St. Anthony Church in Davenport. The couple moved to Iowa City that same year, where they began raising their family. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed winters in Florida and traveled to all 50 states, visited many countries overseas and researched family genealogy in Ireland, Wales and Germany. The couple very much enjoyed cruises overseas and in the Caribbean. Gloria was a 53-year member of St. Wenceslaus Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister, lector and cantor. She also served on the parish council, the board of Church Women United and was a lay representative for the Ecumenical Consultation, when Ecumenical Towers was built. In 1973, there were rumors that due to the declining enrollment in Catholic education, there was concern that Regina could possibly close. As school board president and member of the diocesan board, Jim Butler felt something should be done to encourage students to attend Regina. At this time, many Catholic schools were closing. Various students and alumni came forward and spoke of their positive experiences at Regina, yet a need for longtime financial support was evident. Work began by Gloria and Jim, and the result was the current Regina Foundation. As a result of their efforts, the couple received (posthumously for Jim), the Distinguished Honorary Alumni Award from Regina in 2011. Always mindful of the success and longevity of Regina, and once Iowa law permitted, Gloria and Jim researched and organized the Bingo games at Regina. Many parents and students worked to ensure its success. She belonged to St. Patrick Church since 2005, was a member of Elk's Ladies Golf Association, the Elk's Ladies Bridge Club, Cypresswood Golf & Country Club, past member of University Club Ladies Golf Association and was a member of various bridge clubs in Florida. She was very proud of the historic town of Cascade. Gloria is survived by her children, Becky Kriz of Iowa City, Trudi (Terry) Snavely of Iowa City and Jim Butler (Stephanie) of Iowa City; brother, Tom (Barbara) Otting of Bettendorf; daughter-in-law, Carol Butler of Waukee, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Tim (Ruth) Kriz, Dave (Lori) Kriz, Sarah (Rich) Wright, Nick Snavely, Molly (Daren) Jamieson, Whitney (Dominic) Amoroso, Brent (Erin) Butler, Zach (Karen) Butler and Ben Butler; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dan Devine of Clinton, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Joanne Otting and Joyce Doelger, both of Mesa, Ariz., Sue Otting of Tucson, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; a son, David Butler; three brothers, Al Otting, Dennis Otting and Fred Otting; three sisters, Elinor Devine, Jeanne (Joe) Dunagan and Elaine Browne; a daughter-in-law, Donna Nielsen Butler; and a sister-in-law, Carol Otting. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020