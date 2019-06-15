M. JANE COLONY Iowa City M. Jane Colony, 87, of Iowa City, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Bird House, Johnson County Home for Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, with burial to follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery west of Tiffin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any of the following charities that were very dear to Jane: Children's cancer research c/o Holden Canter Center, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Bird House – Johnson County Home for Hospice, Iowa City Hospice or Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Mildred Jane Brown was born May 21, 1932, in rural Johnson County, Iowa, the daughter of Paul C. and Mary Elizabeth (Hrdliska) Brown. Following graduation from Iowa City High School in 1950, she married Carl Kyte Colony on April 10, 1951. The couple farmed. Jane had worked at Younkers, for the Tiffin schools as a cook, owned and operated along with her girls Aunt Jane's Dairy Kitchen in Coralville, and for more than 20 years, worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Jane enjoyed the simple things in life, the beauty of their farm, taking day trips in the car with Carl, going out to eat with family and friends (best not be in a hurry!), her patience in her paintings, and of course ice cream, but most near and dear to her heart was her dear loving family. Her family includes her four daughters, Cathy and Thomas Bunnell, Beverly and Stephen Seat, Barbara and Jim Tandy, and Cyndi and Stephen Mick; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her furry friends, her dogs, CJ and Kiba. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; siblings, Dick Brown, Bill Brown, Frances Stimmel, Florence Lovuar and Betty Louvar; infant sister, Peggy; and her dog, Jack. Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary