1/1
M. Lucille Fairley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
M. LUCILLE FAIRLEY Marion M. Lucille Fairley, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Fort Dodge Villa in Fort Dodge, Iowa. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion conducted by the Rev. David O'Connor. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Lucille was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius and Irene (Morey) Greene. She graduated from Mount Mercy High School. On June 16, 1948, Lucille was united in marriage to Jack Fairley at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She drove the special needs bus for the Linn-Mar school district. Lucille was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She liked to travel and visit casinos. Lucille and Jack wintered for 20 years in Yuma, Ariz. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Lucille is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Janet (John) Beck of Marion, JoAnne (David) Bartilson and Jackie (Dan) Schroeder, both of Sun City, Ariz., and Judy (Chris) Hazle of Marion; 10 grandchildren, Jeff, Jodi, Keith, Kevin, Kurtis, Ben, Tammi, Candie, Jeremy and Aaron; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Irene Greene; husband, Jack Fairley; granddaughter, Jennifer Irelan; three brothers, Robert, Richard and William Greene; and one sister, Betty Gallo. Memorials in Lucille's memory may be directed to the family and will be forwarded to the Alzheimer's Association. Lucille's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Crestview Acres for the care given to Lucille. Please share a memory of Lucille at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved