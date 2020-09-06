M. LUCILLE FAIRLEY Marion M. Lucille Fairley, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Fort Dodge Villa in Fort Dodge, Iowa. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion conducted by the Rev. David O'Connor. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Lucille was born Feb. 17, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius and Irene (Morey) Greene. She graduated from Mount Mercy High School. On June 16, 1948, Lucille was united in marriage to Jack Fairley at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She drove the special needs bus for the Linn-Mar school district. Lucille was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She liked to travel and visit casinos. Lucille and Jack wintered for 20 years in Yuma, Ariz. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Lucille is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children, Janet (John) Beck of Marion, JoAnne (David) Bartilson and Jackie (Dan) Schroeder, both of Sun City, Ariz., and Judy (Chris) Hazle of Marion; 10 grandchildren, Jeff, Jodi, Keith, Kevin, Kurtis, Ben, Tammi, Candie, Jeremy and Aaron; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Irene Greene; husband, Jack Fairley; granddaughter, Jennifer Irelan; three brothers, Robert, Richard and William Greene; and one sister, Betty Gallo. Memorials in Lucille's memory may be directed to the family and will be forwarded to the Alzheimer's Association
. Lucille's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Crestview Acres for the care given to Lucille. Please share a memory of Lucille at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.