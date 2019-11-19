|
MABEL MAE ALT Cedar Rapids Mabel Mae Alt, 99, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Guttenberg Care Center surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, until service time at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Mabel was born May 28, 1920, in Lincoln, Neb., the daughter of Henry Derr and Katherine (Wirtz) Derr. Mabel attended cosmetology school and became a licensed beautician in 1939 in Lincoln. She was married to Alexander "Al" Alt on Nov. 26, 1943, and moved to California, where Al was serving in the Navy. Like a lot of women with husbands deployed, she worked in a factory sewing uniforms during World War II, a talent she carried on to use making clothing for her three beautiful children, Alexander "Sandy," Dennis Jay and Laura, and for her grandchildren long after. Talented at knitting and crocheting, Mabel made layettes for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as numerous afghans for her family. There are many ceramics pieces and holiday wood craft projects that Mabel made that reside in each family as a remembrance. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Al; as well as her parents and 12 siblings. Left with memories of Mabel are three children, son, Alexander "Sandy" Alt and wife, Karen, of Cedar Rapids; son, Dennis Jay Alt and wife, Diann, of Des Moines; and daughter, Laura LeAnn Manson and husband, Tom, of Guttenberg. She leaves behind grandchildren, Robb Alt, Nicole Alt, Jason Alt, Tracie Alt and Dennis Jay Alt; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Brandon of Robb, Krista, Jill and Connor of Jason, Samantha of Tracie and Alexis, Ian and ChyAnne of Dennis Jay. A loving and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose joy in life was one more game of dominoes. She will be missed. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019