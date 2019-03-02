MABEL M. KRONLAGE Monticello Mabel M. Kronlage, 98, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Pennington Square Assisted Living Center, Monticello. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello with a parish vigil service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Paul Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in New Vienna. Mabel was born Oct. 9, 1920, in New Vienna, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Katherine (Konzen) Ries. She married Louis Kronlage on Aug. 12, 1941, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna. Together they farmed in the Prairieburg area until retiring in 1983, when they moved to Monticello. Mabel valued hard work and had a strong connection to family. Mabel enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafting, and watching Hawkeyes basketball. She was always up for a game of cards. Survivors include her children, Joyce (Lloyd) Welter of Monticello, Tom Kronlage of Coggon, Janet (Roger) Fredericks of Salem, Ill., and Audrey (George) Bethell of Edgewood, Wash.; 18 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Verna Lee Kronlage and Art Kronlage, both of Dyersville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis, in 1999; a daughter-in-law, Jane Kronlage; a grandchild, Kathryn Kronlage, in infancy; a great-grandchild, Kyle Sauser; her twin, Elmer (Alice) Ries; siblings, Nettie (Paul) Pitz, Matt (Julia) Ries, Joe (Armella) Ries and Donald (Esther) Ries; and in-laws, Ray (Marie) Kronlage, Joseph Kronlage, Marie (Leo) Rahe, Leona Kronlage in infancy, Madalen (Bill) Schockemoehl, Richard Olberding and Adrian Wolfe. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary