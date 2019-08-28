|
|
MABEL M. PETTLON-ELVERS Elkader Mabel M. Pettlon-Elvers died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She was born June 27, 1935, at home in Hazleton, Iowa, to Leslie E. and Eleanor M. (Satterlee) Davis. Mabel was baptized April 12, 1936. Mabel was a 1952 graduate of Stanley Consolidated High School at the age of 16. She was united in marriage to John Strawn in June 1956. John Jr. and Janell were born to this union. She married LeRoy Pettlon in November 1980. Growing up, she worked hard on family farms and eventually moved to Cedar Rapids. She worked as an accountant for many years at Maurice T. Breen Co., CPA, in Cedar Rapids, Bezdek's Floral Garden Center in Marion and Parker Hannifin Corp. in Hiawatha. She found joy in working with numbers. Mabel was united in marriage to Donald D. Elvers on her birthday in 1998. The couple then moved to their dream home in Elkader shortly afterward. Mabel retired as office secretary treasurer at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkader in June 2010. She lived in retirement communities in Cedar Rapids following Don's death. Mabel enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, dancing and hosting family gatherings. She is survived by her children, John C. Strawn Jr. (Diane) of Clive and Janell M. Holub (friend Tony) of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters, Miriam D. Miller of Council Bluffs, Leonta B. Elsamiller of Denver, Iowa, Virgil B. Davis (Lucy) of Rhinelander, Wis., and Susan J. Scott (Larry) of Independence. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, LeRoy Pettlon and Donald D. Elvers. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Stewart-Baxter Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home. The Rev. Susan Friedrich will officiate. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home of Elkader is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019