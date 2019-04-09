MADALYNNE DICE Cedar Rapids Madalynne Dice, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 5, 2019. There will be no services. Her wishes were to be cremated. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Madalynne was born July 9, 1921, in Olmitz, Iowa, to John Edward Hendee and Gertrude "Peggy" Sykes Hendee. At the age of 3 the family moved to Colfax, Iowa, where she resided until at the age of 14, when they moved to Rock Island, Ill. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1939. She was employed by Birtman Electric Co. for several years as a private secretary. She married James Dove in 1942. They had two sons, Terrance M. Dove and Dr. Craig A. Dove. James died in 1967. Together she and James owned and operated Doves' Radio and Television Sales & Service in Moline, one of the first television stores in the Quad Cities. She later worked for Goddard's Furniture in Rock Island as manager of Genesco Mattress and Furniture. She married Dr. Guy K. Dice Jr. in 1978. He passed away in 2010. She enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. Her greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her two sons, Terry Dove of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Dr. Craig Dove of Cedar Rapids. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary