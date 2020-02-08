|
|
MADELENE FAITH KLOUDA Cedar Rapids Madelene Faith Klouda, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service with be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, with a visitation one hour before at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Left to cherish Madelene's memories are her children, Connie Redmond of Cedar Rapids, Marlene (Billy) Martin of Mountainburg, Ark., Debbie (Jerry) Spores and Terry Klouda, both of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to the family in Madelene's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020