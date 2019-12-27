Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, IA
Madeline M. Kubitz


1927 - 2019
Madeline M. Kubitz Obituary
MADELINE M. KUBITZ Cedar Rapids Madeline M. Kubitz, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Madeline was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of Julius and Ida Dobbelaere. She married Donald C. Kubitz on May 28, 1949, in Rochester, N.Y. She was an agent for Traveler's Insurance Co. Madeline is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jeff) Poole of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Lauren (John) Skogman of Jacksonville, N.C., Kimberly (Jared) Webb of Gilbert, Ariz., Patrick Galyean of Radford, Va., and a great-grandson, William Skogman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald Kubitz.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
