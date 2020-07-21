MADONNA ANN HADDY Cedar Rapids Madonna Ann Haddy, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Madonna was born Sept. 26, 1938, near Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of James and Adella (Shindelar) Frana. She attended school in Spillville, Iowa. Madonna was united in marriage to Bobbie Haddy on Sept. 23, 1960, in Anamosa, Iowa. She worked at Square D for 40 years. Madonna enjoyed sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, and gardening. Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Mark) Newcomb and Michael Haddy, all of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Brandon Smith of Newhall, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Kamryn Smith, Kaleob Smith and Peyton Smith; and siblings, Leona Whalen of Cresco, Iowa, Marian Nobles of Bloomfield, N.M., Arlene Brazier of Cedar Rapids, Doretta Frana of Madison, Wis., Susan Durham of Calmar, Iowa, and Wesley Frana of Decorah, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobbie; and siblings, Joanne Frana, Lorraine Lockhart and Alvin Frana. Please share a memory of Madonna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.