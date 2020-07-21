1/1
Madonna Ann Haddy
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADONNA ANN HADDY Cedar Rapids Madonna Ann Haddy, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Madonna was born Sept. 26, 1938, near Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of James and Adella (Shindelar) Frana. She attended school in Spillville, Iowa. Madonna was united in marriage to Bobbie Haddy on Sept. 23, 1960, in Anamosa, Iowa. She worked at Square D for 40 years. Madonna enjoyed sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes, and gardening. Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Mark) Newcomb and Michael Haddy, all of Cedar Rapids; grandson, Brandon Smith of Newhall, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Kamryn Smith, Kaleob Smith and Peyton Smith; and siblings, Leona Whalen of Cresco, Iowa, Marian Nobles of Bloomfield, N.M., Arlene Brazier of Cedar Rapids, Doretta Frana of Madison, Wis., Susan Durham of Calmar, Iowa, and Wesley Frana of Decorah, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobbie; and siblings, Joanne Frana, Lorraine Lockhart and Alvin Frana. Please share a memory of Madonna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved