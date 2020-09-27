1/1
Madonna Brislawn Rundle "Donna" Browne
1938 - 2020
MADONNA "DONNA" BRISLAWN RUNDLE BROWNE Coggon Madonna "Donna" Brislawn Rundle Browne, 81, of Coggon, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 362 in Coggon, Iowa. Donna was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Prairieburg, Iowa, the daughter of James and Rosie (Taylor) Brislawn. She was employed as a stewardess for a majority of her life. Donna enjoyed playing euchre and scratching lottery tickets. In her younger days she loved to joke around and always had a good one to tell. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Rosetta Lankey of Coggon; son, Curtis Rundle of Louisiana; seven grandchildren, Justin Lankey of Ohio, Juli Lankey of Cedar Rapids, Jonathan Lankey of Coggon, Robert Rundle Jr. of Ohio, Amanda Rundle of Ohio, Brandon Rundle of Ohio and Curtis Rundle Jr. of Louisiana; siblings, Violet McCord of California, Tom Brislawn of Troy Mills, Jerry Brislawn of Troy Mills, Ronald Brislawn of Troy Mills, Patricia Walters of Cedar Rapids and Cindy Brislawn of Troy Mills; many great-grandchildren and extended family members. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her children, Robert, Kimberly and Jonny; and brother, James. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Service
03:00 - 07:00 PM
American Legion Post 362
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
