MADONNA MARY TAKES Ryan Madonna Mary Takes was born on Oct. 1, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, and was raised by her loving parents, Carl and Lucille Bohls in Walker, Iowa. Growing up, Madonna had a love for basketball. Madonna had an outstanding high school basketball career, scoring 82 points in one game. On May 1, 1963, Madonna was married to the love of her life, Carroll Takes, in Walker, Iowa. Shortly after they were married, the U.S. Army took Carroll and Madonna to Germany for two years. Following their time in Germany, they returned to Iowa. They started a family farm near Ryan, Iowa, where they farmed for 54 years. Throughout her life, Madonna made it a point to always make sure everyone around her was taken care of. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with them. Two of her favorite things to do with her family were eating out and shopping. When she had free time, Madonna spent it tending to her beautiful flowers and reading. She and her husband Carroll were members of St. Patrick's church in Monti, Iowa, until the church's closing. Madonna Mary Takes, 80, of Ryan, passed away peacefully at the family farm with her loving family by her side on Aug. 2, 2019. Madonna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Carroll; and her 3 children, Lisa Takes (Jon Metz) of West Des Moines, Richard (Michelle) Takes of Walker and Teresa Takes of Ryan. She had four grandchildren, Cameron and Caleb Takes, Johnny Metz and Jasmine Stafford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lucille Bohls. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Monti Community Center. As per her wishes, she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date in St. Patrick's Cemetery at Monti. The Fawcett Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019