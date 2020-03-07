|
|
MAE E. KAESTNER Newhall Mae E. Kaestner, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery near Atkins. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church in Newhall. A memorial fund has been established. Mae was born July 15, 1930, in Atkins, the daughter of Henry E. and Ella (Fix) Rinderknecht. She graduated from Newhall High School with the Class of 1948. On Aug. 20, 1950, Mae was united in marriage to Richard W. "Dick" Kaestner in Atkins. The couple farmed in Benton and Iowa counties until Dick's passing in 2003. Mae was a gifted seamstress and used her talents at Hope's and other area businesses, as well as helping family and friends. She was an active member at St. John in Newhall, and "Grandma Mae' never missed the activities of her grandchildren. Mae's goal in life was to be a servant to others, and she continued in that spirit until her last day. She is survived by three sons, Dan (Kathy) Kaestner of Atkins, Bob (Cindy) Kaestner of Newhall and Bill (Denise) Kaestner of Marengo; three daughters, Betty Moeller of Newhall, Patty (Paul) Pirkl of Victor and Judy Kaestner of Rhode Island; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Janet Gustafson of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dick. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020