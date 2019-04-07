MAE J. ERIKSEN Moscow Mae J. Eriksen, 90, of Moscow, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton. Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. Mae was born in Cedar County, Iowa, on Sept. 24, 1928, to Irwin and Mabel (Bundy) Kramer. Mae graduated from Tipton High School. She married Pete Eriksen on Jan. 8, 1950, in Bennett, Iowa. They farmed in Cedar County and she was a hostess at the former Cove Restaurant. Pete preceded her in death on June 1, 2001. Mae was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Moscow and Royal Neighbors of America. She enjoyed playing bingo, working puzzles and gardening. Mae is survived by her son, Gregory (Patricia) Eriksen of Woodstock, Ill.; her sister, Darlene Elgin of Tipton; and two grandchildren, Keith Eriksen of Denver, Colo., and Rachel Eriksen of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her husband; sisters, Evelyn Hansen and Cleora Zaruba; and her brother, Irwin Kramer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or Camp Courageous in her memory. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary